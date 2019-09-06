Reviewing Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI)’s and Its Peers results

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) is a company in the Education & Training Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Universal Technical Institute Inc. has 74% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.4% of Universal Technical Institute Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Universal Technical Institute Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0.00% -33.00% -15.10% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Universal Technical Institute Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Universal Technical Institute Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.20 2.37

As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -17.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Universal Technical Institute Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Technical Institute Inc. 2.22% 0% 7.92% 11.52% 14.11% 0.82% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Universal Technical Institute Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Universal Technical Institute Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Technical Institute Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.45. Competitively, Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s competitors are 2.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Dividends

Universal Technical Institute Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Universal Technical Institute Inc.