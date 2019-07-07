Reviewing Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI)’s and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)’s results

This is a contrast between Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Education & Training Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute Inc. 3 0.29 N/A -1.77 0.00 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 46 0.00 N/A 1.31 38.11

Table 1 highlights Universal Technical Institute Inc. and Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0.00% -33% -15.1% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 11%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.63 shows that Universal Technical Institute Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s 87.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Universal Technical Institute Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Hailiang Education Group Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Hailiang Education Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.1% of Universal Technical Institute Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.8% of Hailiang Education Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Technical Institute Inc. 4.48% 0.86% -0.28% 27.27% 12.9% -4.11% Hailiang Education Group Inc. -10.23% 14.29% 48.9% -21.26% -36.22% 0%

Summary

Hailiang Education Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.