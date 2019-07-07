Reviewing Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI)’s and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)’s results

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Universal Technical Institute Inc.
|3
|0.29
|N/A
|-1.77
|0.00
|American Public Education Inc.
|31
|1.65
|N/A
|1.33
|21.58
Table 1 demonstrates Universal Technical Institute Inc. and American Public Education Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Universal Technical Institute Inc. and American Public Education Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Universal Technical Institute Inc.
|0.00%
|-33%
|-15.1%
|American Public Education Inc.
|0.00%
|7%
|6.1%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.63 shows that Universal Technical Institute Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, American Public Education Inc. has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Universal Technical Institute Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, American Public Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. American Public Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Universal Technical Institute Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Inc. and American Public Education Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Universal Technical Institute Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|American Public Education Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
Meanwhile, American Public Education Inc.’s average target price is $37.67, while its potential upside is 27.52%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Universal Technical Institute Inc. and American Public Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.1% and 95.2% respectively. Insiders held 7.5% of Universal Technical Institute Inc. shares. Comparatively, American Public Education Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Universal Technical Institute Inc.
|4.48%
|0.86%
|-0.28%
|27.27%
|12.9%
|-4.11%
|American Public Education Inc.
|-5.98%
|-12.52%
|-7.8%
|-14.2%
|-24.76%
|0.46%
For the past year Universal Technical Institute Inc. had bearish trend while American Public Education Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
American Public Education Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Universal Technical Institute Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.