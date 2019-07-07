Reviewing Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI)’s and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)’s results

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute Inc. 3 0.29 N/A -1.77 0.00 American Public Education Inc. 31 1.65 N/A 1.33 21.58

Table 1 demonstrates Universal Technical Institute Inc. and American Public Education Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Universal Technical Institute Inc. and American Public Education Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0.00% -33% -15.1% American Public Education Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.63 shows that Universal Technical Institute Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, American Public Education Inc. has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Universal Technical Institute Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, American Public Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. American Public Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Inc. and American Public Education Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Public Education Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, American Public Education Inc.’s average target price is $37.67, while its potential upside is 27.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Universal Technical Institute Inc. and American Public Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.1% and 95.2% respectively. Insiders held 7.5% of Universal Technical Institute Inc. shares. Comparatively, American Public Education Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Technical Institute Inc. 4.48% 0.86% -0.28% 27.27% 12.9% -4.11% American Public Education Inc. -5.98% -12.52% -7.8% -14.2% -24.76% 0.46%

For the past year Universal Technical Institute Inc. had bearish trend while American Public Education Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

American Public Education Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Universal Technical Institute Inc.