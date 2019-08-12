Reviewing Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP)’s and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s results

Since Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) are part of the Steel & Iron industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 16 0.53 N/A 0.88 18.45 United States Steel Corporation 17 0.14 N/A 6.46 2.33

Table 1 highlights Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and United States Steel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United States Steel Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of United States Steel Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and United States Steel Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.2% United States Steel Corporation 0.00% 28.8% 10.8%

Risk and Volatility

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s current beta is 1.56 and it happens to be 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, United States Steel Corporation has a 2.97 beta which is 197.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. are 4.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor United States Steel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United States Steel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and United States Steel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United States Steel Corporation 3 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, United States Steel Corporation’s potential downside is -5.98% and its average target price is $11.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. shares and 64.9% of United States Steel Corporation shares. 3.2% are Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, United States Steel Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. -7.44% -0.06% 12.6% -8.79% -45.76% -0.19% United States Steel Corporation -5.05% -1.44% -1.57% -32.36% -59.17% -17.6%

For the past year Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has stronger performance than United States Steel Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors United States Steel Corporation beats Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.