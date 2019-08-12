Reviewing Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP)’s and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s results

Since Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) and United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) are part of the Steel & Iron industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.
|16
|0.53
|N/A
|0.88
|18.45
|United States Steel Corporation
|17
|0.14
|N/A
|6.46
|2.33
Table 1 highlights Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and United States Steel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United States Steel Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of United States Steel Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and United States Steel Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.
|0.00%
|3.3%
|2.2%
|United States Steel Corporation
|0.00%
|28.8%
|10.8%
Risk and Volatility
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s current beta is 1.56 and it happens to be 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, United States Steel Corporation has a 2.97 beta which is 197.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. are 4.4 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor United States Steel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United States Steel Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and United States Steel Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|United States Steel Corporation
|3
|0
|0
|1.00
On the other hand, United States Steel Corporation’s potential downside is -5.98% and its average target price is $11.33.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 83.3% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. shares and 64.9% of United States Steel Corporation shares. 3.2% are Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, United States Steel Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.
|-7.44%
|-0.06%
|12.6%
|-8.79%
|-45.76%
|-0.19%
|United States Steel Corporation
|-5.05%
|-1.44%
|-1.57%
|-32.36%
|-59.17%
|-17.6%
For the past year Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has stronger performance than United States Steel Corporation
Summary
On 7 of the 11 factors United States Steel Corporation beats Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.
