Reviewing Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP)’s and Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s results

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) and Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) compete with each other in the Steel & Iron sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 16 0.56 N/A 1.14 12.16 Synalloy Corporation 16 0.47 N/A 0.94 20.75

Table 1 demonstrates Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. and Synalloy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Synalloy Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Synalloy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) and Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 2.8% Synalloy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synalloy Corporation’s beta is 0.29 which is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Synalloy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Synalloy Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.8% of Synalloy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.7% of Synalloy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. -2.05% -18.46% -17.59% -36.02% -51.09% -14.44% Synalloy Corporation 3.35% 31.22% 37.73% 13.63% 3.85% 17.06%

For the past year Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. had bearish trend while Synalloy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Synalloy Corporation beats Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes. Its products are used by oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The Specialty Chemicals segment produces specialty chemicals, including lubricants, surfactants, defoamers, reaction intermediaries, and sulfated fats and oils for the carpet, chemical, paper, metals, mining, agricultural, fiber, paint, textile, automotive, petroleum, cosmetics, mattress, furniture, janitorial, and other industries. This segment also provides chemical tolling manufacturing resources to global and regional chemical companies; and contracts with other chemical companies to manufacture certain pre-defined products. The company was formerly known as Blackman Uhler Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Synalloy Corporation in July 1967. Synalloy Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.