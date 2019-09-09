Reviewing Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH)’s and BEST Inc. (:)’s results

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) and BEST Inc. (:) compete against each other in the Trucking sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 21 0.42 N/A 2.08 9.47 BEST Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. and BEST Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 0.00% 25.2% 6.5% BEST Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. and BEST Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BEST Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, and a 33.87% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.1% of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.59% of BEST Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BEST Inc. has 21.35% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. -12.49% -14.24% -16.74% -3.19% -37.87% 9.39% BEST Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. beats BEST Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.