Reviewing Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH)’s and BEST Inc. (:)’s results

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) and BEST Inc. (:) compete against each other in the Trucking sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.
|21
|0.42
|N/A
|2.08
|9.47
|BEST Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.24
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. and BEST Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|25.2%
|6.5%
|BEST Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. and BEST Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BEST Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, and a 33.87% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 27.1% of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.59% of BEST Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BEST Inc. has 21.35% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.
|-12.49%
|-14.24%
|-16.74%
|-3.19%
|-37.87%
|9.39%
|BEST Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. beats BEST Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.
