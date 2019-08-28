Reviewing Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)’s and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 30 0.95 N/A 3.29 7.54 The Travelers Companies Inc. 143 1.22 N/A 10.02 14.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Travelers Companies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is currently more affordable than The Travelers Companies Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and The Travelers Companies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7% The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Competitively, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and The Travelers Companies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Meanwhile, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s average target price is $144.25, while its potential downside is -1.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and The Travelers Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 83.1% respectively. About 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, The Travelers Companies Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57% The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44%

For the past year Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while The Travelers Companies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.