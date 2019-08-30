Reviewing Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)’s and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s results

Since Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 30 0.93 N/A 3.29 7.54 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 44 1.71 N/A 2.33 20.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. James River Group Holdings Ltd. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group Holdings Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, James River Group Holdings Ltd. has beta of 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

James River Group Holdings Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $38.5 consensus target price and a -21.84% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.3% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 98.4% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9%

For the past year Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has -34.57% weaker performance while James River Group Holdings Ltd. has 30.9% stronger performance.

Summary

James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.