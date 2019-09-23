Reviewing Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)’s and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)’s results

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 29 1.09 N/A 3.29 7.54 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 309,232 2.03 N/A 28640.36 10.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has a 0.85 beta and it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 20.8%. Insiders owned 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87%

For the past year Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has -34.57% weaker performance while Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has 0.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.