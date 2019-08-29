Reviewing Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)’s and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP)’s results

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 30 0.93 N/A 3.29 7.54 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 25 0.57 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.3% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. 7.7% are Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 1.08% 3.77% 3.35% 23.57% -0.04% 32.71%

For the past year Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has -34.57% weaker performance while 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has 32.71% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.