Reviewing Universal Display Corporation (OLED)’s and Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s results

Both Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) and Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display Corporation 141 30.92 N/A 1.76 95.12 Trio-Tech International 3 0.27 N/A 0.09 37.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Universal Display Corporation and Trio-Tech International. Trio-Tech International is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Universal Display Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Universal Display Corporation is presently more expensive than Trio-Tech International, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Trio-Tech International 0.00% 1.6% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.38 beta means Universal Display Corporation’s volatility is 38.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Trio-Tech International has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Universal Display Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trio-Tech International are 2.1 and 1.8 respectively. Universal Display Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trio-Tech International.

Analyst Recommendations

Universal Display Corporation and Trio-Tech International Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0.00

Universal Display Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -14.96% and an $162.4 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Universal Display Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 27.6% of Trio-Tech International are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Universal Display Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Trio-Tech International’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Display Corporation -1.13% -3.3% 41.9% 70.87% 68.03% 78.41% Trio-Tech International 0.03% -3.05% 1.19% -27.56% -44.72% 28.09%

For the past year Universal Display Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Trio-Tech International.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Universal Display Corporation beats Trio-Tech International.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The companyÂ’s Testing Services segment provides stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature controlled chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel displays magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end semiconductor test equipment comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. Trio-Tech International primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.