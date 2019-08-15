Reviewing Universal Display Corporation (OLED)’s and AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s results

We are contrasting Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) and AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display Corporation 165 27.54 N/A 1.76 120.27 AXT Inc. 4 1.56 N/A 0.24 18.09

In table 1 we can see Universal Display Corporation and AXT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AXT Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Universal Display Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Universal Display Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) and AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AXT Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Universal Display Corporation is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Competitively, AXT Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Universal Display Corporation is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, AXT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. AXT Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Universal Display Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Universal Display Corporation and AXT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 AXT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Universal Display Corporation’s average price target is $174.5, while its potential downside is -15.60%. Competitively AXT Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 61.29%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, AXT Inc. is looking more favorable than Universal Display Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.2% of Universal Display Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.2% of AXT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Universal Display Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.91% of AXT Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Display Corporation -1.62% 10.53% 34.16% 104.95% 119.08% 125.59% AXT Inc. 2.4% 1.18% -25.22% 3.89% -43.44% -1.84%

For the past year Universal Display Corporation has 125.59% stronger performance while AXT Inc. has -1.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Universal Display Corporation beats AXT Inc.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company manufactures its semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It offers semi-insulating gallium with arsenic (GaAs) substrates, which are used for applications in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones. The company also provides semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in opto-electronic products, including high brightness LEDs in backlight wireless handsets and LCD TVs, as well as for automotive, signage, display, and lighting applications; and 3-D sensing using vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. In addition, it offers indium with phosphorous substrates used in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks (PONs), data center connectivity products, silicon photonics, photonic ICs (PICs), terrestrial solar cells (CPV), lasers, RF amplifiers (military wireless), and infrared motion control and infrared thermal imaging products; and germanium substrates for space and terrestrial photovoltaic, as well as optical applications. Further, the company, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, manufactures and sells raw materials for gallium, gallium alloys, indium phosphide poly-crystal, germanium, germanium dioxide, high purity arsenic, pyrolytic boron nitride, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force in the United States and China, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Europe and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.