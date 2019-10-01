Reviewing Universal Display Corporation (OLED)’s and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s results

Both Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display Corporation 198 1.42 42.57M 1.76 120.27 Ambarella Inc. 48 9.80 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Universal Display Corporation and Ambarella Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display Corporation 21,502,171.94% 0% 0% Ambarella Inc. 0.00% -9% -8%

Volatility & Risk

Universal Display Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Ambarella Inc.’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Universal Display Corporation are 5 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Ambarella Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Ambarella Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Universal Display Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Universal Display Corporation and Ambarella Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Ambarella Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$207.5 is Universal Display Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 23.59%. On the other hand, Ambarella Inc.’s potential downside is -8.21% and its average target price is $57.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Universal Display Corporation looks more robust than Ambarella Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Universal Display Corporation and Ambarella Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.2% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Universal Display Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 4.6% are Ambarella Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Display Corporation -1.62% 10.53% 34.16% 104.95% 119.08% 125.59% Ambarella Inc. -0.24% 11.07% 0.08% 31.17% 30.38% 42.8%

For the past year Universal Display Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Ambarella Inc.

Summary

Universal Display Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Ambarella Inc.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.