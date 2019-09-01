Reviewing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s results

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 153.80 N/A -3.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7. Competitively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.4 and 11.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 244.26% and an $21 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.3%. Competitively, 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. was more bearish than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.