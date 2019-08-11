Reviewing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s results

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4296.75 N/A -2.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unity Biotechnology Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Liquidity

13.7 and 13.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. Its rival TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 203.91% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. with average price target of $21. Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $17.5, while its potential upside is 143.39%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unity Biotechnology Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 59% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while TG Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.