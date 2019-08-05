Reviewing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s results

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 15.57 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.7. The Current Ratio of rival Seattle Genetics Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 218.66% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. with consensus target price of $21. Competitively Seattle Genetics Inc. has an average target price of $81.8, with potential upside of 12.13%. The results provided earlier shows that Unity Biotechnology Inc. appears more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance while Seattle Genetics Inc. has 33.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.