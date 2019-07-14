Reviewing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 20 8.94 N/A -4.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 while its Current Ratio is 13.7. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 145.04% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. with consensus target price of $21. On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential upside is 8.11% and its consensus target price is $24. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Radius Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.3% and 0%. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.22%. Comparatively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -42.8% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 32.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.