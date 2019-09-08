Reviewing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

Both Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Personalis Inc. 21 11.56 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Personalis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.7. Competitively, Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, and a 212.04% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Personalis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 48.6%. Insiders owned 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has weaker performance than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.