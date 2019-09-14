Reviewing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.7. The Current Ratio of rival Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 9.8%. Insiders held roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.