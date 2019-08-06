Reviewing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s results

Both Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.50 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 1.5 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 214.84% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. with average target price of $21.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has weaker performance than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.