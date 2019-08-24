Reviewing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s results

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Liquidity

13.7 and 13.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. Its rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$21 is Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 252.94%. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 183.02% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Unity Biotechnology Inc. appears more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. About 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.