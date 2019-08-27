Reviewing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a 259.59% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21. Competitively Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.25, with potential upside of 428.02%. The information presented earlier suggests that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Unity Biotechnology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 17.9%. Insiders held roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. was more bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.