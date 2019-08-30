Reviewing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s results

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 13.06 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

13.7 and 13.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. Its rival Athenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$21 is Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 254.13%. Meanwhile, Athenex Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 35.78%. Based on the data given earlier, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 33.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Athenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.