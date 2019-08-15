Reviewing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

We are comparing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 222.58% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. with average price target of $21. On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 449.02% and its average price target is $14. Based on the results given earlier, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Unity Biotechnology Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 0.75%. Insiders held 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Competitively, 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. was less bearish than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.