Reviewing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

13.7 and 13.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unity Biotechnology Inc. Its rival Allakos Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Allakos Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Allakos Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a 168.89% upside potential and an average target price of $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares and 85% of Allakos Inc. shares. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has weaker performance than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.