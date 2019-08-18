Reviewing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 36.29 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Alector Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Alector Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.7. Competitively, Alector Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 and has 7.9 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Alector Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 239.26% and an $21 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 81.82% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than Alector Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 59.1%. Insiders held 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.