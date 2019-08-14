Reviewing Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.7. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 221.59%. On the other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 66.98% and its average target price is $36. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unity Biotechnology Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 86.3%. 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.