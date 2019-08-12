Reviewing Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY)’s and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB)’s results

Both Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp Inc. 21 3.42 N/A 2.05 10.10 Franklin Financial Network Inc. 29 3.83 N/A 2.36 12.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Franklin Financial Network Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Unity Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Unity Bancorp Inc. and Franklin Financial Network Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.4% Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Unity Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.25 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Unity Bancorp Inc. and Franklin Financial Network Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s potential upside is 36.05% and its average target price is $38.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.6% of Unity Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.1% of Franklin Financial Network Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Unity Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.7% of Franklin Financial Network Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unity Bancorp Inc. -0.48% -5.86% -2.86% 3.55% -14.77% -0.24% Franklin Financial Network Inc. 4.57% 3.95% 7.31% -9.45% -23.58% 11.87%

For the past year Unity Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Franklin Financial Network Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Franklin Financial Network Inc. beats Unity Bancorp Inc.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. Unity Bancorp Inc. offers its financial services through 15 bank branches in Edison, Emerson, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, Somerville, South Plainfield, Union, Washington, and Whitehouse; and 1 branch in Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.