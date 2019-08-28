Reviewing Unitil Corporation (UTL)’s and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Utilities industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil Corporation 57 1.99 N/A 2.95 19.87 Sempra Energy 131 3.22 N/A 3.75 36.11

In table 1 we can see Unitil Corporation and Sempra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sempra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Unitil Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Unitil Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Unitil Corporation and Sempra Energy’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.5% Sempra Energy 0.00% 7% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.1 beta means Unitil Corporation’s volatility is 90.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Sempra Energy’s beta is 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Unitil Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Sempra Energy’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Unitil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sempra Energy.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Unitil Corporation and Sempra Energy are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitil Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sempra Energy 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Sempra Energy has a consensus target price of $141, with potential downside of -0.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.9% of Unitil Corporation shares and 99.42% of Sempra Energy shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Unitil Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Sempra Energy has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unitil Corporation 1.14% -1.93% 3.61% 19.02% 15.23% 15.66% Sempra Energy -3.1% -0.9% 7.31% 17.87% 18.3% 25.18%

For the past year Unitil Corporation was less bullish than Sempra Energy.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats on 9 of the 11 factors Unitil Corporation.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 104,300 electric customers and 79,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters. Its Southern California Gas Company segment purchases, transports, sells, distributes, and stores natural gas. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had approximately 5.9 million customer meters. The companyÂ’s Sempra South American Utilities segment provides electricity distribution services through 10,118 miles of distribution lines, 352 miles of transmission lines, and 48 substations located in the region of ValparaÃ­so in central Chile, as well as through 13,763 miles of distribution lines, 194 miles of transmission lines, and 39 substations located in the Cusco region of Peru. Its Sempra Mexico segment owns, develops, and operates natural gas pipelines, ethane systems, and a liquid petroleum gas pipeline and associated storage terminals; electric generation facilities; natural gas distribution systems; and liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals. The companyÂ’s Sempra Renewables segment is involved in the investment and development of wind and solar power generation facilities. Its Sempra LNG & Midstream segment invests in and develops LNG-related infrastructure in North America; develops and operates natural gas storage facilities in Alabama and Mississippi; and owns a liquefaction project in Louisiana. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Sempra Energy was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.