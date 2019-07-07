Reviewing Unitil Corporation (UTL)’s and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Utilities industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil Corporation 54 2.00 N/A 2.95 19.24 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.21 19.15

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Unitil Corporation and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has lower revenue and earnings than Unitil Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Unitil Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 3.5% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.8% of Unitil Corporation shares and 0% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares. Insiders held 1% of Unitil Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unitil Corporation 1.69% 3.81% 7.46% 14.82% 19.97% 12.01% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -5.12% -2.39% -11.11% 49.21% 87.19% 3.82%

For the past year Unitil Corporation was more bullish than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Summary

Unitil Corporation beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais on 11 of the 10 factors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 104,300 electric customers and 79,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.