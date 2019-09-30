Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.53 40.01M -3.47 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights United Therapeutics Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of United Therapeutics Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 48,727,317.01% -5.7% -4.3% Zosano Pharma Corporation 664,770,381.25% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk and Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 74.11% for United Therapeutics Corporation with average price target of $140.75. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 396.89%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.