Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

This is a contrast between United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 97 2.33 N/A -3.47 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.28 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see United Therapeutics Corporation and Trevena Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of United Therapeutics Corporation and Trevena Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Trevena Inc. has a 2.39 beta and it is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered United Therapeutics Corporation and Trevena Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has an average price target of $127.67, and a 56.90% upside potential. Competitively Trevena Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 296.56%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.