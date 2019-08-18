Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 97 2.33 N/A -3.47 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 shows United Therapeutics Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has a 56.90% upside potential and an average price target of $127.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has weaker performance than United Therapeutics Corporation