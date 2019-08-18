Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|97
|2.33
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Profitability
Table 2 shows United Therapeutics Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|1
|4
|3
|2.38
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
United Therapeutics Corporation has a 56.90% upside potential and an average price target of $127.67.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has weaker performance than United Therapeutics Corporation
