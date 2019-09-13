Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 93 2.29 N/A -3.47 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights United Therapeutics Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows United Therapeutics Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.9 Current Ratio and a 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 71.42% and an $136.83 average target price. Competitively TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $16, with potential downside of -10.76%. The results provided earlier shows that United Therapeutics Corporation appears more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.