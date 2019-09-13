Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|93
|2.29
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
Table 1 highlights United Therapeutics Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows United Therapeutics Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.9 Current Ratio and a 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 71.42% and an $136.83 average target price. Competitively TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $16, with potential downside of -10.76%. The results provided earlier shows that United Therapeutics Corporation appears more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.
Summary
United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.