Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.47 40.01M -3.47 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.19 9.06M -1.66 0.00

Demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Sutro Biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 48,828,411.03% -5.7% -4.3% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 98,478,260.87% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. United Therapeutics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

United Therapeutics Corporation and Sutro Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 79.73% and an $140.75 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Sutro Biopharma Inc. is $16, which is potential 94.41% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sutro Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.1%. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 21.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.