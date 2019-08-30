Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 90.98 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights United Therapeutics Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Selecta Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

United Therapeutics Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 2 3 2.50 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price is $130.86, while its potential upside is 58.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has stronger performance than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.