Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|95
|2.37
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|90.98
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
Table 1 highlights United Therapeutics Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
Liquidity
United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Selecta Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
United Therapeutics Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|1
|2
|3
|2.50
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price is $130.86, while its potential upside is 58.18%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has stronger performance than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Summary
United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
