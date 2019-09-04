Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 94 2.32 N/A -3.47 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 421.63 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights United Therapeutics Corporation and Prothena Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Risk & Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Prothena Corporation plc’s 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival Prothena Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Prothena Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 68.86% and an $136.83 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Prothena Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.