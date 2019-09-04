Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|94
|2.32
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|421.63
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Table 1 highlights United Therapeutics Corporation and Prothena Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
Risk & Volatility
United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Prothena Corporation plc’s 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.24 beta.
Liquidity
7.2 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation. Its rival Prothena Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Prothena Corporation plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 68.86% and an $136.83 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
United Therapeutics Corporation and Prothena Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Prothena Corporation plc.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
