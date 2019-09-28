Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.53 40.01M -3.47 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 16.32M -1.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 48,721,383.34% -5.7% -4.3% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 125,925,925.93% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $140.75, with potential upside of 74.11%. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus target price and a -16.35% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that United Therapeutics Corporation looks more robust than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.