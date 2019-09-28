Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|82
|1.53
|40.01M
|-3.47
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|16.32M
|-1.94
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|48,721,383.34%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|125,925,925.93%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Liquidity
United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $140.75, with potential upside of 74.11%. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus target price and a -16.35% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that United Therapeutics Corporation looks more robust than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.
Summary
United Therapeutics Corporation beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
