Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s results

This is a contrast between United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 101 2.10 N/A -3.47 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.34 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and OPKO Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Therapeutics Corporation and OPKO Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OPKO Health Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and OPKO Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has a consensus target price of $136.14, and a 77.08% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 5.4% are OPKO Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has stronger performance than OPKO Health Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.