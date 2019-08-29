Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s results

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights United Therapeutics Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides United Therapeutics Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. United Therapeutics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

United Therapeutics Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 2 3 2.50 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has an average target price of $130.86, and a 58.18% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $23.67, which is potential 185.52% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Myovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 33.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.