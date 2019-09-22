Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

We are contrasting United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00 Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8. Competitively, Merus N.V. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown United Therapeutics Corporation and Merus N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target is $136.83, while its potential upside is 59.12%. On the other hand, Merus N.V.’s potential upside is 9.00% and its consensus price target is $21.8. The information presented earlier suggests that United Therapeutics Corporation looks more robust than Merus N.V. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend while Merus N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Merus N.V. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.