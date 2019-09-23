Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.35 N/A -3.47 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.32 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for United Therapeutics Corporation and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Therapeutics Corporation and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.04 beta indicates that United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential is 60.83% at a $136.83 consensus target price. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.25 consensus target price and a 324.11% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.2%. 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.