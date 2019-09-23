Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|91
|2.35
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|8.32
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for United Therapeutics Corporation and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has United Therapeutics Corporation and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.04 beta indicates that United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.
Liquidity
United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
United Therapeutics Corporation’s upside potential is 60.83% at a $136.83 consensus target price. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.25 consensus target price and a 324.11% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than United Therapeutics Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
United Therapeutics Corporation and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.2%. 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.