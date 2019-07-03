Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has United Therapeutics Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.70% -4.30% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares United Therapeutics Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation N/A 105 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

$136.14 is the consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation, with a potential upside of 66.21%. The potential upside of the rivals is 131.90%. Based on the results delivered earlier, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Therapeutics Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance while United Therapeutics Corporation’s peers have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

United Therapeutics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.