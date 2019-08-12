Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s results

We are comparing United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 98 2.33 N/A -3.47 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3381.73 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see United Therapeutics Corporation and Immunomedics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.04 shows that United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Immunomedics Inc.’s 1.96 beta is the reason why it is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has a 57.17% upside potential and an average target price of $127.67. Meanwhile, Immunomedics Inc.’s average target price is $23.6, while its potential upside is 54.35%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that United Therapeutics Corporation seems more appealing than Immunomedics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Immunomedics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.