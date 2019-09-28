Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.53 40.01M -3.47 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 48,721,383.34% -5.7% -4.3% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 777,315,777.32% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility and Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta is the reason why it is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.8 and 9.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target is $140.75, while its potential upside is 74.11%. On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 168.20% and its consensus price target is $7. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.7%. Insiders held 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation was more bearish than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors United Therapeutics Corporation.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.