Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

Both United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 102 2.10 N/A -3.47 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.27 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Therapeutics Corporation and iBio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Volatility and Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation’s 1.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, iBio Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Analyst Ratings

United Therapeutics Corporation and iBio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 77.47% for United Therapeutics Corporation with consensus target price of $136.14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both United Therapeutics Corporation and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance while iBio Inc. has 6.3% stronger performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats iBio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.