Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s results

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 97 2.33 N/A -3.47 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Therapeutics Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Volatility and Risk

United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$127.67 is United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 56.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Therapeutics Corporation and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than United Therapeutics Corporation

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.