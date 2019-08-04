Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s results

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 100 2.39 N/A -3.47 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 112.26 N/A -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of United Therapeutics Corporation and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Cue Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $127.67, with potential upside of 53.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares and 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.