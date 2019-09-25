Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 90 2.34 N/A -3.47 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 32.57 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for United Therapeutics Corporation and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides United Therapeutics Corporation and Compugen Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.04 shows that United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Compugen Ltd.’s 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Compugen Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

United Therapeutics Corporation has a 60.98% upside potential and an average price target of $136.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.