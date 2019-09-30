Reviewing United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.53 40.01M -3.47 0.00 Codexis Inc. 14 -3.92 42.33M -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Therapeutics Corporation and Codexis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 48,727,317.01% -5.7% -4.3% Codexis Inc. 306,295,224.31% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk & Volatility

United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Codexis Inc.’s 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation and Codexis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$140.75 is United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 74.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors Codexis Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.